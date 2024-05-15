Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,512,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

