Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 5.7 %
CVR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 9,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
