Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Chijet Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 17,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,657. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chijet Motor by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 223,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442,784 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chijet Motor by 772.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares during the last quarter.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.