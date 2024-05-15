China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

