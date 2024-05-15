CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.88

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $25.83. CHS shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 25,323 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
