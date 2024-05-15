Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

CFG stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

