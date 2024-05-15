Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,145.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and last traded at GBX 4,090.11 ($51.37), with a volume of 2091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,075 ($51.18).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.17) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.32) to GBX 4,500 ($56.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.24) to GBX 4,320 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Clarkson Stock Down 0.2 %

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,492.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,972.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,480.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 3,722.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarkson news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.24), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($235,016.33). In related news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.24), for a total value of £187,120 ($235,016.33). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.18), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($960,813.55). 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

