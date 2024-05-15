Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

