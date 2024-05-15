Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus
Clarus Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ CLAR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
