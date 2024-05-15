Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.73

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.73 and last traded at $212.63, with a volume of 15536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

