CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
CLP Stock Down 0.6 %
CLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $8.71.
CLP Company Profile
