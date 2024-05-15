CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Stock Down 0.6 %

CLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.