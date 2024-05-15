Coats Group (LON:COA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.50

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 886203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.30 ($1.08).

Coats Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.46.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

