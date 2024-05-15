Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $203.05

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.05, but opened at $212.21. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 2,085,721 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,847 shares of company stock valued at $81,473,390 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

