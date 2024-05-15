Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $107.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,097. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,188. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.