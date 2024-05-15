Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,771 shares of company stock worth $10,656,188. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. 1,031,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

