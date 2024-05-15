Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

