Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $11,729,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

