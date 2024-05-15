Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.48

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 10948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

