Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 255,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 530,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.