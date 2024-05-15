Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Concentrix worth $62,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Concentrix by 1,392.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 71,195 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

