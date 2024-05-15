Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 241.08% and a negative net margin of 26.23%.
Conifer Stock Up 0.3 %
CNFR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
