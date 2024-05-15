Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 241.08% and a negative net margin of 26.23%.

Conifer Stock Up 0.3 %

CNFR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 11,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

