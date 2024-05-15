Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTNM) Quiet Period To End on May 15th

Contineum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 15th. Contineum Therapeutics had issued 6,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Contineum Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.