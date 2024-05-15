Contrasting ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.66% 52.99% 12.14% ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply and ZKH Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 2 8 14 0 2.50 ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tractor Supply presently has a consensus target price of $253.96, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 78.24%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Tractor Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tractor Supply and ZKH Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.56 billion 2.03 $1.11 billion $10.27 26.73 ZKH Group $1.23 billion 1.24 -$43.00 million N/A N/A

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats ZKH Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

