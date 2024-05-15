Cormark Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

