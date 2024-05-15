CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $102.46 Average PT from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.46.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 68,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.