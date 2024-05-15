Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $810.00 to $820.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $789.12 and last traded at $788.57. 382,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,992,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.90.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,353,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,630,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

