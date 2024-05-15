CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.59

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.59 and last traded at $168.59, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get CRA International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRA International

CRA International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. On average, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,897,235 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.