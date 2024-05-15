Critical Analysis: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of Santa Clarita and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Community West Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given Community West Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $109.44 million 1.39 $25.54 million $1.89 9.06

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 20.04% 11.58% 0.91%

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

