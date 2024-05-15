Critical Review: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Federal Signal 10.31% 17.36% 10.35%

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 0 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.79%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Fisker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.22 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02 Federal Signal $1.72 billion 3.09 $157.40 million $2.96 29.40

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

