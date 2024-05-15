Cronos Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $10.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00051721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

