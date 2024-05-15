Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451,798 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $229,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.4 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,882. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

