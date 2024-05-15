Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.