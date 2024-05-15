Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CULP remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,707. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

