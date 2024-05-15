Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.05) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 140,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

