Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

