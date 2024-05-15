Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 257.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

CTSO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 7,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

