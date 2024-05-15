DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Primoris Services by 108.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,448 shares of company stock worth $3,198,349 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.