Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7166 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

