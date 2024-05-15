Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126,080 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $665,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day moving average is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $263.76.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,739 shares of company stock valued at $37,096,514 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

