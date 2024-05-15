Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.00

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 8246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 41.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 591,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 1,048.0% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Danaos by 100.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

