Datadog’s (DDOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

DDOG stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.84, a PEG ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,425 shares of company stock worth $74,023,906. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

