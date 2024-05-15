DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of DCC traded up GBX 210 ($2.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,980 ($75.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,749. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,980 ($75.11). The stock has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,790.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,623.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,545.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

