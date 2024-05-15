DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
