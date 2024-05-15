DCC plc (LON:DCC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 133.53 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.68) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DCC traded up GBX 115 ($1.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,885 ($73.91). 154,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a one year high of GBX 5,910 ($74.23). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,623.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,545.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

