DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00085174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

