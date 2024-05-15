Defira Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Defira has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Defira has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $43.21 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Defira Profile

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00403189 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $14.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

