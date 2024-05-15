Degen (DEGEN) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Degen has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $209.33 million and $28.81 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01617759 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $29,362,271.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.