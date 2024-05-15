DEI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.39 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $129.61 million and $8.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00124440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

