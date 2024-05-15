Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Delek US has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.03%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Delek US by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Delek US by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

