Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLA stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.