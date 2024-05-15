Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Despegar.com has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DESP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.