Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,145,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 1,432,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,829. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

